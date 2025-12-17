The doctrine of preventive and pre-emptive strike, once defended as a tool to neutralize danger, has instead evolved into one of the most destabilizing forces of the modern era. It was misused in Iraq, misapplied in Afghanistan, refined by Israel across the Middle East, and has now begun reshaping US policy in the Western Hemisphere with dangerous momentum. A strategy designed to stop future conflict is in reality manufacturing perpetual instability, radicalization, and blowback that reaches far beyond the battlefield. Today it resurfaces in Venezuela and Colombia, where US kinetic actions mirror the same flawed logic that once plunged entire regions into chaos.

Washington now accuses Venezuela’s leadership of facilitating narcotics trafficking— including fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, and synthetic opioids— into the USA. Acting on these claims, US forces have destroyed 21 Venezuelan maritime vessels, including a mini-submarine, multiple fishing boats, and coastal carriers allegedly tied to smuggling networks. Venezuela has condemned these strikes as “acts of war,” and nationwide protests demand retaliation. As naval deployments increase and rhetoric hardens, the region inches toward confrontation.

Colombia faces parallel pressure. US intelligence asserts that Colombian networks have expanded trafficking corridors and that the government has not done enough to stop them. In response, US forces have conducted over 50 targeted seizure-and-destruction missions against Colombian-linked maritime and aerial assets. Colombia’s leadership has called these actions coercive violations of sovereignty, warning that repeated strikes “may compel defensive measures.” In both nations, US interdictions are no longer viewed as anti-drug operations but as the early stages of a pre-emptive war extending into sovereign territory.

This rapid escalation is not new. It mirrors the same pattern witnessed in Iraq, Libya, and Syria, where preventive-strike logic produced catastrophic long-term consequences. After the 2003 Iraq invasion— justified by fabricated claims of weapons of mass destruction— extremist movements multiplied. The world soon witnessed the Madrid bombings of 2004 (193 killed), London bombings of 2005 (52 killed), Paris attacks of 2015 (130 killed), Brussels bombings of 2016 (32 killed), and the Nice massacre (86 killed). These were not isolated tragedies. They were the direct blowback of destabilizing entire societies under the banner of preventive security.

The USA has suffered its own share of domestic consequences. The Boston Marathon bombing, the Orlando nightclub massacre, the San Bernardino attack, and the Fort Hood shooting all emerged from radicalization fueled by wars that inflamed emotions, grievances, and ideological anger across continents. Western intelligence agencies acknowledged that the Iraq War accelerated global extremism more than any single event since World War II.

This pattern continued recently with the fatal shooting of a US National Guard soldier and the wounding of another by an armed gunman who, according to initial assessments, carried deep personal grievances and emotional wounds closely tied to broader social and psychological turmoil. His act, though individual in execution, reflects a growing trend: internal radicalization born not only from ideology but from a society increasingly shaped by violence abroad and polarization at home.

When nations normalize pre-emptive violence externally, elements within their own society begin to internalize the same logic— that grievance can justify aggression, that perceived threats demand immediate force, and that violence is a legitimate expression of injury. This tragedy is a domestic echo of a doctrine whose psychological fractures now reach into US neighbourhoods and military families.

These external and internal patterns converge with a new and overlooked threat: the USA’s own criminal ecosystem, which is deeply intertwined with the consequences of its foreign and domestic policies. According to law-enforcement estimates, there are approximately 172,000 cartel-affiliated and illegal-gang operatives inside the USA, embedded in trafficking, distribution, logistics, and underground financial networks. If aggressive external crackdowns in Venezuela and Colombia disrupt these supply chains, tens of thousands of operatives inside the USA will suddenly lose their income, hierarchy, and criminal ecosystems.

History shows that men trained in covert movement, armed logistics, intimidation, and criminal coordination rarely retire when their networks collapse. Some may reintegrate into society, but many— dispossessed, angry, and stripped of status— may evolve into more violent, unpredictable actors. A displaced criminal workforce of 172,000 individuals, skilled in violence and trafficking, represents a potential flashpoint for domestic terrorism far greater than the maritime vessels destroyed abroad. Without rehabilitation, education, economic inclusion, and cultural transformation, enforcement alone may ignite a domestic insurgency that grows silently inside US borders.

Meanwhile, abroad, the preventive doctrine continues generating diplomatic and strategic losses. Israel’s long-term reliance on pre-emptive strikes has led to unprecedented isolation from Europe, legal indictments, suspended arms transfers, and deep economic damage. Its military strength remains intact, but its global legitimacy has deteriorated. The USA is experiencing similar erosion. At the United Nations, the USA increasingly stands alone defending actions viewed internationally as violations of sovereignty. Allies abstain rather than stand with Washington. Latin American anger intensifies as US forces strike vessels and aircraft in waters they consider their own.

If left unchecked, these actions could fracture hemispheric relations for decades. A region historically tied to the USA may transform into a zone of resistance and asymmetric retaliation. Every destroyed boat, every violated border, every wounded soldier, every act of internal violence becomes part of a growing web of instability linking foreign miscalculations with domestic consequences.

A sustainable solution requires more than interdictions, seizures, or kinetic displays. Preventive violence cannot cure the social, economic, and cultural conditions that fuel crime and extremism. Real security emerges from deeper reforms— education, opportunity, community rebuilding, regional cooperation, and domestic social healing. Without addressing underlying fractures, the USA risks creating the very threats it seeks to eliminate, both abroad and within its borders.

The world must move toward outlawing preventive and pre-emptive strikes. Nations that violate sovereignty must face automatic, impartial economic and diplomatic consequences enforced by mechanisms beyond the reach of political manipulation.

Humanity cannot afford another Iraq, another Libya, another Syria— or a Venezuelan and Colombian conflict born from speculative intelligence and unilateral force. Nor can the USA afford more tragedies like the killing of its own National Guard soldier at the hands of a deeply wounded man shaped by a fractured national psyche.

Pre-emptive doctrine does not provide safety. It creates destruction, resentment, and internal instability. Only when nations reject the impulse to strike first and invest instead in long-term social transformation— at home and abroad— will the world begin to heal from the damage this doctrine has unleashed.