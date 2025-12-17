42 Afghan camps closed after 55 years

PESHAWAR: The process of closing 42 Afghan refugee camps that had been in existence for the past 55 years in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been completed, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

According to the authorities, five camps were closed in the first phase, while the remaining 37 camps located across different districts of the province were shut down in the second phase. The federal government has been formally informed about the closure of these camps.

The primary objective of the move is to bring the repatriation of Afghan refugees to a logical conclusion. Following the closure, the voluntary return of more than 300,000 Afghan refugees has begun.

During the operation, police and law enforcement agencies were deployed and action was taken against unregistered Afghan refugees. Officials stated that the closure of the 55-year-old camps aims at streamlining the system of refugee residence and registration in the province and to eliminate illegal camps.

The complete shutdown of all 42 Afghan refugee camps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa marks a significant step toward regulating refugee management and facilitating their return.