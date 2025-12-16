Yasir Nawaz explains why he confronted Fiza Ali over remarks about Nida Yasir

Yasir Nawaz, a prominent figure in Pakistani television and film, has spoken openly about the controversy surrounding Fiza Ali’s criticism of his wife, host and actor Nida Yasir. Known for his successful acting and directing career, Yasir is currently receiving praise for his role in the Geo TV drama Sanwal Yaar Piya.

During a recent interview on Nadia Khan’s morning show Rise and Shine, Yasir Nawaz addressed the issue and shared what, in his view, led to Fiza Ali’s repeated remarks about Nida Yasir. He said he believes that some celebrities resort to harsh criticism simply to stay relevant, especially when their own work is no longer in the spotlight.

Yasir remarked that public figures should strive to gain attention through meaningful and positive work rather than controversy. He added that creating unnecessary drama for social media discussions may bring temporary visibility, but it ultimately reflects poorly on the person involved.

He also clarified that Nida Yasir had already acknowledged and apologised for her mistake made during a live show, explaining that such errors can happen in unscripted broadcasts. According to Yasir, Nida accepted that her comment should not have generalised all delivery riders and publicly admitted her fault.

Yasir Nawaz said his frustration grew when, despite the apology, Fiza Ali continued to criticise Nida and suggested that saying sorry was not enough. He explained that this persistent and, in his view, unfair criticism compelled him to respond, not just as a colleague from the industry but as a husband standing up for his wife.