Waseem Badami and Iqrar ul Hassan mourn close friend Raja Matloob Tahir

Waseem Badami and Iqrar ul Hassan, two of Pakistan’s most well-known television anchors, were overcome with grief as they attended the funeral of their close friend and fellow journalist Raja Matloob Tahir, who lost his life in a tragic accident in Islamabad. Having worked together for nearly two decades, the loss has deeply affected both journalists and their wider professional circle.

Raja Matloob Tahir’s funeral was marked by emotional scenes as colleagues, friends, and family gathered to bid him farewell. Iqrar ul Hassan was seen openly weeping, struggling to process the sudden loss, while Waseem Badami also broke down in tears as they helped carry their friend’s janaza.

The visible pain of the two anchors resonated strongly with viewers and colleagues alike, reflecting the bond they shared with Raja Matloob Tahir beyond professional ties. The moment underscored how closely knit the media fraternity can be in times of tragedy.

Following the funeral, social media was flooded with messages of condolence and prayers for the departed soul. Many users expressed sorrow over the loss, offering heartfelt prayers and words of comfort for Raja Matloob Tahir’s family and friends as they grieve during this difficult time.