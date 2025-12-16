Uzbekistan–Japan: Expanding the boundaries of strategic partnership

In December 2025, the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay an official visit to Japan and take part in the high-level Central Asia + Japan Dialogue summit.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states on 26 January 1992, the development of Uzbek–Japanese cooperation has been one of the key priorities of Uzbekistan’s foreign policy in the Asia-Pacific region. Based on mutual respect and trust, Tashkent and Tokyo are today building dynamic, multi-tiered cooperation covering politics, security, the economy, investment, innovation, education, culture, tourism, and interaction within regional formats.

Japan has traditionally been a key strategic partner in modernizing industrial and energy infrastructure, advancing digital transformation, promoting sustainable development, and supporting progress in education, science, culture, and humanitarian exchange.

Bilateral cooperation between Uzbekistan and Japan is rich and dynamic. A turning point in the development of the dialogue was President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s official visit to Japan in December 2019, which gave a powerful impetus to the implementation of major joint economic, investment, and humanitarian projects and defined the long-term trajectory of bilateral engagement.

On the international stage, Uzbekistan and Japan interact effectively within international organizations and support each other’s positions. Over the years, Uzbekistan has supported Japan’s candidacy to UN bodies more than 40 times, while Tokyo has co-sponsored a number of UN General Assembly resolutions initiated by Uzbekistan, including resolutions on the Central Asian Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone, education and religious tolerance, youth support, and the role of parliaments in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

The strategic nature of bilateral relations is also reflected in inter-parliamentary cooperation. Friendship groups operate within both national parliaments, regular meetings of the Uzbekistan–Japan Inter-Parliamentary Forum are held, mutual visits take place, and online consultations and negotiations are conducted.

Cooperation between the foreign ministries is likewise intensive. Since 2002, 19 rounds of political consultations have been held between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

A significant milestone in this regard was the first Strategic Dialogue between the Foreign Ministers of Uzbekistan and Japan, held on 25 August 2025 in Tashkent. This new format underscored the long-term nature of bilateral engagement and the readiness of both sides to expand mutually beneficial cooperation across all areas.

Regular contacts, telephone conversations, meetings on international platforms, and reciprocal visits by foreign ministers help coordinate positions on bilateral and multilateral issues and further intensify cooperation in other areas.

Honorary consuls of Uzbekistan in Japan also play an important role in promoting interstate cooperation, actively contributing to the advancement of economic and cultural initiatives.

Economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and Japan is developing dynamically and encompasses industry, energy, communications, infrastructure, innovation, transport, and the “green economy.” Trade between the two countries is conducted under the most-favored-nation regime, which has contributed to steady growth in bilateral trade turnover.

In 2024, the Uzbek–Japanese Trade House opened in Nagoya, demonstrating Japan’s growing interest in expanding trade ties with Uzbekistan.

Joint meetings of the Uzbekistan–Japan and Japan–Uzbekistan Committees on Economic Cooperation serve as the key coordination mechanism for bilateral economic projects.

Today, 84 joint ventures with Japanese capital operate in Uzbekistan, and 13 major Japanese companies have representative offices in the country, working in the oil and gas, chemical, engineering, logistics, education, and tourism sectors.

Japanese financial institutions play a strategic role in modernizing Uzbekistan’s economy. In January 2025, a loan agreement worth USD 150 million was signed in Tashkent with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for the construction and equipping of the Republican Center for Neurology and Stroke — a modern project that will represent an important step in advancing national healthcare.

The cultural and humanitarian dimension of Uzbek–Japanese relations is distinguished by depth and emotional resonance. For more than two decades, the Uzbekistan–Japan Friendship Society, as well as the Fukushima–Uzbekistan Association and the Japan–Uzbekistan Association, have been actively operating. The Hiroshima Peace Stone installed in Tashkent and the Japanese Garden in the heart of the capital have become symbols of strong friendship between the peoples of Uzbekistan and Japan.

Uzbekistan regularly hosts Japanese cultural festivals, film screenings, performances, and exhibitions. In turn, Uzbekistan widely showcases its cultural traditions in Japan — from national cuisine and traditional garments to music and dance. Such exchanges form a unique basis for friendship between the two nations, fostering mutual respect and strengthening long-term cooperation.

Modern cultural projects have become the hallmark of humanitarian dialogue. In April 2022, Tokyo hosted the vibrant event “Spirit of the Silk Road — Bridge of Friendship,” and in 2024, the Japanese ensemble “Japanese Pearl” won third place at the traditional Boysun Bahori festival.

Education is one of the most rapidly developing areas of humanitarian cooperation. More than 2,500 students study Japanese language across seven universities in Uzbekistan. The Uzbek–Japanese Center for Human Resource Development operates in the country, the Japan Development Scholarship (JDS) program is being implemented, and joint projects are carried out with the universities of Tokyo, Nagoya, Tsukuba, Keio, and Toyohashi. Over 400 Uzbek students have received JDS scholarships, and about 2,500 specialists have undertaken internships in Japan. Exchange programs and faculty visits are active, and university rector forums are held.

Joint scientific research is being conducted in ancient history, archaeology, oriental studies, agriculture, and climate processes.

Japan provides financial and technical support to the development of healthcare in Uzbekistan. More than USD 60 million has been allocated for equipping medical facilities, training specialists, and supplying vaccines. Over 100 Japanese volunteers have worked in Uzbekistan, and more than 200 Uzbek medical professionals have completed internships in Japan.

Interregional diplomacy occupies an increasingly important place in bilateral relations. Sister-city partnerships have been established between Rishtan and Maizuru, Tashkent and Nagoya, and Samarkand Region and Nara Prefecture. Within this framework, Samarkand Days are regularly held in Japan, alongside cultural events in Nagoya.

Growing interest among Japanese visitors in Uzbekistan’s culture and history is stimulating cooperation in the tourism sector. The number of Japanese visitors to Uzbekistan continues to rise, facilitated by expanded air connectivity, active promotion of cultural tourism, and improved infrastructure.

Particular interest is drawn to Uzbekistan’s Buddhist heritage sites — Kara-Tepe, Fayaz-Tepe, Dalverzin-Tepe, and the temple complexes of Termez and its surroundings. Thanks to the research of Japanese scholars, these monuments have gained international recognition and attract visitors and experts from around the world.

Another vivid example of Japanese public interest in Uzbekistan was the success of the Uzbek pavilion, “Garden of Knowledge: Laboratory of the Future Society,” at EXPO 2025 in Osaka. Uzbekistan’s national pavilion was recognized as one of the most remarkable exhibits and was awarded a Gold Medal. The world premiere of the National Symphony Orchestra of Uzbekistan’s performance “Celestial Dance,” dedicated to bilateral friendship, captivated Japanese audiences.

The Central Asia–Japan Dialogue, whose first leaders’ summit President Mirziyoyev will attend during his visit, is a format that fully aligns with Uzbekistan’s regional priorities and reflects the growing political consolidation of Central Asian states.

The initiative to establish the Dialogue was first proposed by Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoriko Kawaguchi during her visit to Tashkent on 24 August 2004. The priority goals identified at the time included ensuring peace and stability in the region, supporting reforms and social development, strengthening intra-regional ties, enhancing Central Asia’s partnership with neighboring regions and the international community, and cooperating on pressing regional and global issues.

Today, the Dialogue has evolved into a stable platform for trusted interaction and discussions on sustainable development.

To provide the format with practical substance, regular working meetings of senior officials, sectoral expert consultations, and Tokyo Intellectual Dialogues are held. In recent years, the Economic and Energy Dialogues at the ministerial level, conducted in Tokyo in 2023–2025, have become particularly significant.

Infrastructure assistance has always been one of Japan’s priorities within the Dialogue. Japanese organizations such as JICA and Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) systematically participate in modernizing transport corridors, logistics hubs, roads, engineering facilities, airports, and rail infrastructure. These projects significantly increase regional connectivity and strengthen Central Asia’s role as a key bridge between East Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

Japan, a global leader in digitalization and automation, actively shares its expertise with the countries of the region. For Uzbekistan, this cooperation is especially important: the country is rapidly developing its IT sector, creating IT parks and technology parks, launching digital economy programs, and attracting Japanese experts for training national specialists.

Given Japan’s long-standing leadership in environmentally sustainable development and energy-efficient technologies, environmental cooperation is also a central element of the partnership.

As the most populous country in the region and a major transport and logistics hub, Uzbekistan plays a central role in shaping the agenda of the Dialogue. In recent years, Uzbekistan has contributed significantly to strengthening the practical content of cooperation by initiating new projects across various fields.

Over the past two decades, the Dialogue has proven itself as a stable and in-demand mechanism of partnership that allows the countries of the region and Japan to build systematic cooperation across a wide range of areas.

Thus, the upcoming visit of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Japan and his participation in the Central Asia + Japan Summit will deepen both bilateral and multilateral political dialogue, expand economic and investment cooperation, and strengthen educational and scientific ties. Undoubtedly, the active efforts of the President to expand mutually beneficial partnerships will once again confirm Uzbekistan’s commitment to regional integration and open, constructive international dialogue.