NATIONAL

Sindh Police recovered 11 out of 19 passengers, who were abducted

By News Desk

GHOTKI: The Sindh Police recovered 11 out of 19 passengers, who were abducted after armed bandits attacked a passenger bus in Sindh’s Kashmore district, SSP Sukkur Azhar Mughal said on Tuesday.

According to police, more than 20 bandits stopped the bus on the Guddu–Kashmore Road near the Murid Shakh area. The bandits opened fire at the bus, and broke its windows before taking several passengers hostage and fleeing the scene.

DSP Obaro Abdul Qadir Soomro, the area was cordoned off and checkpoints were set up during the operation. He said that an exchange of fire later took place between the police and the bandits in the Somiani area.

According to police, the use of drones during the operation forced the bandits to flee. As a result, 11 abducted passengers were safely recovered.

Some of the recovered passengers sustained injuries and were provided medical treatment, police added.

DIG Sukkur Faisal Abdullah Chachar said that the Sukkur Range of police is carrying out an operation against bandits in Ghotki.

The DIG said that a police encounter took place in which several bandits were injured. He added that search operations are continuing in the riverine (katcha) area, where dense fog and standing sugarcane crops are creating operational difficulties.

Efforts are underway to recover the remaining abductees and arrest the suspects, DIG Chachar said.

News Desk
News Desk

