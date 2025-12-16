Scientists uncover ‘alien’ structure beneath mysterious Bermuda Triangle

A new discovery beneath the Bermuda Triangle has added another layer to the mystery surrounding the region, known for its unexplained ship and aircraft disappearances. Scientists have found a massive 12.4-mile-long rock structure beneath the ocean floor in Bermuda, unlike any other structure ever recorded on Earth.

The research team claims the structure is unique in its thickness, with no similar formation found before. They believe this discovery could help unravel one of the world’s most intriguing geological mysteries. Bermuda is situated on an oceanic swell, a raised area of ocean crust, which is often associated with volcanic formations. However, there is no evidence of active volcanism in the area, as no eruptions have been recorded for the past 31 million years.

This discovery was made while studying seismic waves, which showed unusual changes near Bermuda, leading to the identification of the dense rock formation. Scientists are now examining other islands in the region to determine whether similar structures exist elsewhere.

Dr. William Frazer, a seismologist at Carnegie Science, commented that understanding extreme geological structures like the one beneath Bermuda could help scientists better understand more typical Earth processes, offering insights into both normal and extreme geological phenomena.