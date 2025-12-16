On APS attack anniversary, PM vows to continue relentless operation against terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday paying tribute to the martyrs of the Army Public School Peshawar tragedy, reiterated his government’s resolve to maintain an uncompromising zero-tolerance stance on terrorism and continue relentless and full force anti-terror operations till the elimination of the scourge in toto.

The prime minister, in his message on the APS attack anniversary, said that the great sacrifices rendered for Pakistan’s bright future would never go in vain as the state, security institutions, and the people stood united and determined to eliminate terrorism and extremism.

“Today, we pay tribute to the martyrs of the Army Public School Peshawar tragedy, who sacrificed their precious lives for the future of our beloved homeland. This heart-wrenching incident was a great ordeal for the entire nation, which deeply saddened us but failed to break our resolve,” he remarked.

He said that the sacrifices of the innocent children, teachers, and staff of APS would always remain etched in the national conscience and only the elimination of terrorism from the country would be the meaningful justice for this heinous tragedy.

The prime minister said that the entire nation shared the grief of the martyrs' bereaved families, and saluted their patience and resilience.

“Today, as Pakistan once again faces the menace of terrorism, with security personnel and innocent civilians being targeted in various parts of the country, the APS tragedy reminds us that our struggle against terrorism is not yet over,” he said and prayed for the highest rank in paradise for all the martyrs of this anti-terror war and patience for their families.