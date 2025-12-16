IHC dismisses two objections raised by Justice Tariq Jahangiri in ongoing degree case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday dismissed two objections raised by Justice Tariq Jahangiri in the ongoing degree case.

A four-page written order issued by a division bench headed by Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar rejected Justice Jahangiri’s objection regarding the formation of a two-member bench instead of a single-judge bench.

IHC stated that serious allegations had been made against a sitting judge concerning degree authenticity. Considering the sensitivity of the matter, the formation of a two-member bench fell within the administrative powers of the Chief Justice, the order added.

The court emphasized that forming a special bench is not unprecedented, and Justice Jahangiri’s claim of bias against the Chief Justice lacks any legal justification. Appeals by Justice Jahangiri and other judges regarding transfers of the Chief Justice had previously been dismissed by the Federal Shariat Court.

The order further highlighted that principles regarding recusal or disqualification of judges based on alleged bias are well-established in higher judiciary decisions from 1966 to 2023. Justice Jahangiri failed to provide any valid legal reason to challenge the Chief Justice.

Additionally, the two-member bench directed that Justice Jahangiri be provided with the complete record of the case and a copy of the university’s response previously submitted. However, the court rejected the request to include the Islamabad District Bar Association as a party in the proceedings.