Famous TikToker dead at 31, family confirms suicide

By News Desk

The digital community is in shock and mourning following the tragic death of popular TikTok creator Tucker Genal, who died by suicide at his California residence on December 11, 2025. He was 31 years old.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner confirmed the cause of death as suicide. Genal’s brothers, Carson and Connor, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, expressing their grief: “I don’t even know where to begin. You were my best friend and an even better big brother. My entire life I’ve spent looking up to you and trying to follow in your footsteps because you were always my hero,” they wrote. “I know one thing is for certain, and that is that I will continue to spend the rest of my life looking up to you until we meet again. You were the kindest person I’ve ever met and the greatest brother anyone could have ever asked for.”

The family has requested privacy as they cope with this devastating loss.

Genal, known for his entertaining skits and challenges, had over 2.5 million followers on TikTok. He frequently collaborated with his friends and brothers, and his death has left fans and loved ones heartbroken.

