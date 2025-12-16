Bihar CM faces backlash after viral video shows him pulling down woman doctor’s veil

PATNA: A political controversy erupted in Bihar after a video showing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pulling down the face veil of a woman doctor during a public event went viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism and raising questions about personal autonomy and decorum in public office.

The incident reportedly occurred during an official function where the chief minister was distributing appointment letters to newly recruited doctors. In the video, Kumar can be seen handing over a document to the woman doctor when he reaches forward and pulls down her veil, apparently to see her face. The woman appears visibly uncomfortable as the gesture unfolds, while several officials standing on the stage smile awkwardly.

The clip, widely shared across social media platforms, triggered sharp reactions from civil society members, women’s rights activists, and opposition leaders. Critics described the act as inappropriate and intrusive, arguing that it violated the woman’s personal choice and dignity.

“This is not a trivial gesture. A woman’s decision to cover her face is her own, and no one — especially someone in a position of power — has the right to interfere,” said a women’s rights advocate based in Patna.

Opposition parties accused the chief minister of displaying insensitivity toward women and demanded an apology. Some leaders also questioned the culture of silence among officials present on stage who did not intervene.

Supporters of Kumar, however, downplayed the incident, claiming there was no malicious intent and that the chief minister merely acted out of habit or curiosity. They urged critics not to politicise the moment.

As of now, there has been no official statement from the Bihar Chief Minister’s Office directly addressing the incident. The woman doctor involved has also not made any public comment.

The episode has once again reignited debate in India over consent, gender sensitivity, and the conduct expected from public figures, particularly in formal and ceremonial settings.