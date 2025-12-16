NATIONAL

ATC frees four PTI activists in October 5 protest case

By News Desk

LAHORE: Four Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers were released by an anti-terrorism court on Tuesday in connection with the October 5 protest in Shafiqabad, in which violence against police had been reported.

The accused — Muhammad Nihal, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Ghulam Mustafa, and Muhammad Majeed — had completed a seven-day physical remand and were presented before ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill.

The prosecution requested additional custody to continue the investigation, but the defence countered, asserting that the charges were baseless and urging the court to release the defendants.

The court asked whether any incriminating evidence had been recovered during the remand. The investigating officer confirmed that no recoveries had been made.

Citing the absence of evidence, the court refused the prosecution’s request for extended remand and discharged all four individuals from the case.

The Shafiqabad police had registered the case following allegations of arson and clashes with law enforcement during the October 5 PTI protest. The court’s decision clears the accused of all charges in the matter.

Previous article
Uzbekistan–Japan: Expanding the boundaries of strategic partnership
News Desk
News Desk

3 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

How to see interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS as it swings by Earth...

This week marks the final opportunity for backyard astronomers to observe interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS before it heads back toward the far reaches of space....

Cracks appear in Lyari building after earthquake last night

LHC nullifies 11-year prison sentence in drug trafficking case

Sindh Police recovered 11 out of 19 passengers, who were abducted

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.