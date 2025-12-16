ATC frees four PTI activists in October 5 protest case

LAHORE: Four Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers were released by an anti-terrorism court on Tuesday in connection with the October 5 protest in Shafiqabad, in which violence against police had been reported.

The accused — Muhammad Nihal, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Ghulam Mustafa, and Muhammad Majeed — had completed a seven-day physical remand and were presented before ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill.

The prosecution requested additional custody to continue the investigation, but the defence countered, asserting that the charges were baseless and urging the court to release the defendants.

The court asked whether any incriminating evidence had been recovered during the remand. The investigating officer confirmed that no recoveries had been made.

Citing the absence of evidence, the court refused the prosecution’s request for extended remand and discharged all four individuals from the case.

The Shafiqabad police had registered the case following allegations of arson and clashes with law enforcement during the October 5 PTI protest. The court’s decision clears the accused of all charges in the matter.