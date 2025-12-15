Winter vacations extended following Punjab Education Department’s notification

The district administration of Murree has announced extended winter vacations for educational institutions in the region following a notification issued by the Punjab Education Department.

According to the notification released by the chief executive officer of the District Education Authority Murree, winter vacations in Murree and Kotli Sattian will be observed from December 22 until March 7 due to severe and prolonged weather conditions in the hilly areas.

All public and private schools and colleges in both regions will reopen on March 9 after the winter break concludes.

Authorities have directed heads of educational institutions to ensure that midterm examinations are completed before the start of the holidays. Schools and colleges have also been instructed to announce examination results prior to closing for the winter vacation.

Officials said the extended closure is intended to safeguard students, teachers, and staff during harsh winter conditions commonly experienced in mountainous regions.