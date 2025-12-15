Stalking isn’t love

A recently aired TV drama has gained a lot of attention because of its content as a man is shown constantly stalking a woman. The validation of such a behaviour is not something that should be enjoyed. This kind of narrative is deeply troubling. We have witnessed many real-life incidents in recent years in which stalkers have unleashed violence against their victims.

This could be dangerous if we do not stop romanticising such behaviour in storylines. Such dramas promote the message that control and aggression are legitimate ways to win someone’s love.

People, especially women, should be educated on how to deal with such tricky situations in a mature manner, rather than being encouraged to ‘enjoy’ such plays. Television content creators should play their part in educating the people instead of glorifying such terrible acts.

FIZZAH KAFEEL

LAHORE