Punjab plans tighter exam oversight with CCTV and biometric systems

LAHORE: Punjab authorities have moved to strengthen examination oversight by ordering the installation of comprehensive CCTV surveillance and biometric attendance systems across examination and marking centres in Rawalpindi.

The directive was issued by Commissioner Rawalpindi Aamir Khattak after he assumed additional charge as Chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi. Soon after taking office, he chaired a meeting of board officials and announced a zero-tolerance approach toward negligence, exam misconduct, paper leaks, and favoritism.

Khattak instructed officials to resolve all pending disciplinary cases within a week and ordered the establishment of a dedicated examination control room to ensure continuous and strict monitoring. He stressed that transparency and discipline in the examination process would not be compromised under any circumstances.

Special emphasis was placed on installing CCTV cameras at sensitive examination centres and enforcing biometric attendance at marking centres to curb malpractice. Officials also briefed him on preparations for the 2026 SSC-I and HSSC-I annual examinations.

According to the briefing, around 243,064 candidates are expected to appear in the SSC First Annual Examination 2026, while approximately 157,856 students are set to take part in the HSSC First Annual Examination.

Authorities said further measures are being introduced to improve transparency, including enhanced monitoring of practical laboratories and marking centres, mandatory pre-exam training for supervisory staff, a new online bill submission system for exam personnel, and strict disciplinary action against examiners if marking errors are confirmed.

The position of BISE Rawalpindi chairman has remained vacant since October 17 following the completion of former chairman Mohammad Adnan Khan’s three-year term, and a regular appointment has yet to be made by the Punjab government.

The meeting was held at the Commissioner’s Office in Rawalpindi and was attended by senior officials from the board and district administration.