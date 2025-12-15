PTI elevates Shahid Khattak to Political Committee

lSLAMABAD: Following his appointment as Chief Organiser of the Insaf Students Federation (ISF), PTI has named MNA Shahid Khattak as a member of its Political Committee.

The notification was issued by the party’s Central Secretariat and bears the signatures of PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja and Additional Secretary General Firdous Shamim Naqvi.

The party also acknowledged the meritorious service of Khalid Khushid, who has stepped down from his role as Chief Organiser of ISF. During his tenure, Khalid Khushid enjoyed the full confidence of PTI’s founding Chairman Imran Khan. He will continue to contribute to the party as President of Gilgit-Baltistan and Youth Wing Organiser.