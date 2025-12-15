PSL 2026 set for March 26–May 3 as PCB spells plan at New York Roadshow

PCB chairman says auction for proposed two new franchises scheduled for January 8

ISLAMABAD: The 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is scheduled to be held from March 26 to May 3, 2026, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also announcing that the auction for two proposed new franchises will take place on January 8, as part of ongoing efforts to expand the league and boost its global profile.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi made the announcement during an investor roadshow in New York, aimed at attracting commercial interest and signaling a potential expansion from six to eight teams.

Addressing attendees, Naqvi said the PCB had taken administrative control of Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium and plans to begin renovation work ahead of the PSL, although he cautioned that completion before the tournament was not guaranteed. He also noted that the deadline for submission of franchise bids had been extended to December 22 due to strong investor interest.

As part of its overseas promotional campaign, the PSL trophy was displayed at Times Square on Sunday, attracting Pakistan cricket fans abroad and enabling interactions with current players, including Shan Masood, former stars Wasim Akram and Ramiz Raja, and singer Ali Zafar, who has previously been associated with PSL anthems.

The New York event follows a similar stop at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, aimed at enhancing the league’s commercial value and visibility in international markets.

Launched in 2016, the PSL has grown into Pakistan’s flagship T20 competition, initially staged entirely overseas before returning to home venues in phases. While the league has attracted international players and broadcasters, scheduling challenges remain due to Pakistan’s packed international calendar and competition from other T20 leagues.

The PCB has yet to release detailed information on venues, player drafts, or official confirmation of new teams for the 2026 season, but the recent announcements signal a major push for league expansion and enhanced global engagement.