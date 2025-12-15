PPP wins PS-9 Shikarpur by-election, Form 47 issued

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has formally announced the results of the by-election in Shikarpur’s PS-9 constituency and issued Form 47.

The PS-9 seat fell vacant following the demise of former provincial assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan , the Returning Officer has released Form 47, declaring Pakistan People’s Party candidate Agha Shehbaz Khan Durrani successful with 72,964 votes from PS-9 Shikarpur.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) candidate Maulana Rashidullah Shah secured second position with 9,489 votes. The voter turnout in the PS-9 Shikarpur by-election stood at 31.68 percent.

A total of 88,017 votes were cast across 178 polling stations. The seat had fallen vacant following the passing of former Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani.

Out of the 178 polling stations in the constituency, 84 were declared sensitive and 54 highly sensitive. The total number of registered voters in the constituency is 277,792, including 148,128 men and 129,245 women.

Strict security arrangements were put in place to maintain law and order at polling stations. More than 3,000 police officers and personnel were deployed, while Rangers and the Quick Response Force remained on alert.