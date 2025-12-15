PM pushes power sector privatisation, lays out vision for technology-driven Daanish University

— Says power sector privatisation termed sustainable solution

— Urges for battery storage, transmission upgrades and Thar coal shift

— Says Daanish University would focus on technology, modern sciences

— Faculty to be of quality, inclusion and national outreach, says PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday underscored his government’s focus on structural reforms in the power sector and the promotion of modern, technology-driven education, directing swift action on the privatisation of electricity utilities while outlining an ambitious roadmap for Daanish University.

Chairing a high-level meeting on the power sector, the prime minister directed the relevant authorities to expedite the privatisation process of power distribution companies (DISCOs) and generation companies (GENCOs), stressing that a competitive electricity market was the only sustainable solution to Pakistan’s chronic energy problems.

The prime minister was briefed that concrete steps had been initiated to privatise three power distribution companies — Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) and Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) — and that Expressions of Interest (EoIs) would be published shortly.

He also instructed that ongoing and planned development projects aimed at improving the power distribution system be completed on a priority basis to enhance service delivery and reduce losses.

To modernise the electricity system, Prime Minister Shehbaz directed the initiation of a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) through public-private partnerships, with strong private-sector participation. He was informed that concept clearance for the project had already been approved and that a feasibility study was currently under way.

The meeting was told that the PC-I for the 500kV Ghazi Barotha–Faisalabad transmission line was at the approval stage, a key project expected to strengthen the national grid. Officials further briefed the prime minister that technical feasibility to shift imported fuel-based power plants to Thar coal had been completed, while work on a railway line to transport Thar coal to power plants was progressing.

The prime minister was also updated on the operationalisation of a competitive electricity market and informed that, due to continuous efforts, line losses had declined compared to the previous year.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahad Khan Cheema and Sardar Awais Ahmed Leghari, Adviser Muhammad Ali, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, and senior officials from relevant departments.

Earlier, chairing a meeting of the Daanish University Board of Trustees, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasised that the university must focus on promoting technology, modern scientific disciplines and cutting-edge research to meet contemporary academic and economic demands.

The meeting reviewed the university’s development, future plans and the goal of establishing a world-class, inclusive institution dedicated to modern education and technological advancement.

The prime minister directed that the university’s architecture be designed in a simple yet dignified manner, reflecting its commitment to excellence. Welcoming the chairman and members of the board, he said their efforts would play a vital role in spreading knowledge and shaping the nation’s future.

Stressing academic excellence, the prime minister instructed that a comprehensive strategy be devised to recruit high-quality research faculty and teaching staff. He also directed that contractors with proven reputations and relevant experience be pre-qualified to ensure construction standards of the highest quality.

Special emphasis was placed on inclusivity, with the prime minister directing that students from remote and underserved areas, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, be given special consideration. He said meritorious and deserving students from all regions should have equal opportunities to study at Daanish University.

To ensure nationwide awareness, the prime minister recommended launching a national outreach programme in public schools so that students across the country are informed about the opportunities available at the university.

Project progress and academic vision

During the briefing, officials informed the meeting that a Daanish University Project Management Unit had been established, while the university’s charter had been approved by the Ministry of Law and Justice and was awaiting submission to the cabinet and parliament for final approval.

Plans were also shared to establish a Centre of Excellence aligned with modern academic needs, along with training camps across the country to assist deserving students with the admission process. The prime minister was told that internationally renowned education experts had already been engaged to guide the university’s academic structure and long-term vision.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Education and Vocational Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahsan Khan Cheema, members of the Daanish University Board of Trustees, and senior government officials.