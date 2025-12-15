NATIONAL

PM has taken notice of passenger offloading, ordered committee to review issue: Salik Hussain

By Staff Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the repeated offloading of passengers travelling abroad and ordered the formation of a committee to examine the issue, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain said on Monday.

In recent months, several incidents have been reported in which passengers were offloaded at different airports despite holding valid travel documents. These actions followed a nationwide crackdown on migrant smuggling launched after the 2024 Greece boat tragedy that claimed the lives of several Pakistanis.

In a statement, the minister said the prime minister had constituted a “special committee” to review the offloading of passengers at airports and to ensure safe migration.

“Recently, some passengers have been offloaded despite having complete documentation,” Chaudhry Salik Hussain said, adding that travellers with valid visas were also prevented from boarding.

He said the committee would formulate recommendations to promote safe migration and address the concerns surrounding passenger offloading. A meeting of the committee is expected to be held later this week.

“By the end of January, we will prepare proposals to resolve these issues,” the minister said, stressing that safe migration is a fundamental right.

The minister also praised the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) for its efforts in promoting safe migration.

Last month, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during a visit to Islamabad Airport, had directed that no passenger possessing “genuine and complete documents” should be stopped from travelling abroad.

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) clarified on November 27 that passengers were only being offloaded or denied boarding if they lacked valid documentation or were suspected of involvement in migrant smuggling.

Previous article
FO condemns drone attack killing six Bangladeshi UN peacekeepers in Sudan
Next article
Germany shuts down Afghan refugee program over security concerns
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Germany shuts down Afghan refugee program over security concerns

BERLIN: The German government has announced the immediate termination of its Afghan refugee program due to concerns related to terrorism and security threats. According to...

FO condemns drone attack killing six Bangladeshi UN peacekeepers in Sudan

Goods transporters’ wheel-jam strike enters eighth day in Punjab

PHC nullifies 80 Ombudsperson decisions under women’s inheritance law

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.