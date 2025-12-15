New JIT in Dr Warda Mushtaq murder case begins working

ABBOTTABAD: The new Joint Investigation Team (JIT), formed after the removal of DPO Abbottabad to probe the murder of Dr. Warda Mushtaq, who was a medical officer at DHQ Hospital, Abbottabad, began its working on Monday.

The team visited the places where the deceased was taken after her abduction and where her body was concealed. The team also visited Dr. Warda’s grave.

The team is being headed by Khayam Hussain, while AIG Sonia Shimroz has also been included in itBesides that, there are doctors, lawyers, the officials of the CTD, Special Branch and the prosecution in the team.

Also on Monday, the administration sealed and took in its possession an old gurdwara which Waheed, the husband of Rida, a suspect in Dr. Warda murder case, had obtained on lease and turned it into a shopping mall. Suspect in murder case produced in court

Pervaiz, who had been taken into custody in connection with the murder of Dr. Warda, was produced before a local magistrate where he recorded an important statement.

On Sunday, a key suspect in the murder case of Dr. Warda, identified as Shamrez, was killed during a police encounter in Abbottabad.

According to details, Shamrez had been an absconder in the case and was also wanted in connection with multiple murder cases before Dr Warda’s killing.

Authorities said that police had conducted a series of raids over ten days in pursuit of the suspect, eventually locating him in Thandiani.

When officers attempted to apprehend him, Shamrez allegedly opened fire on the police, prompting a counteraction that resulted in his death.

Shamrez was reportedly hired as a professional killer in the Dr Warda case.

Investigators revealed that after the murder, Dr Warda’s body had been concealed in Thandiani by the suspect.