Lahore court extends interim bail for Rajab Butt, Nadeem Naniwala in betting apps case

LAHORE: A sessions court on Monday granted interim bail until January 6 to social media personalities Rajab Butt and Nadeem Naniwala in a case related to the alleged promotion of betting applications.

Additional Sessions Judge Mansoor Ahmed Qureshi approved the interim bail petitions and issued notices to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency, directing it to submit the case record along with its reply at the next hearing.

The court’s order came days after the Islamabad High Court granted the two YouTubers and TikTokers a 10-day transit bail, allowing them to approach the relevant court. Both accused appeared before the Islamabad High Court in compliance with its earlier directive regarding personal attendance.

According to court sources, multiple cases have been registered against Rajab Butt and Nadeem Naniwala with the NCCIA in Lahore. However, officials have not yet publicly disclosed the detailed allegations being investigated.

The sessions court also directed both accused to strictly comply with legal requirements during the bail period, cautioning that failure to do so could invite further legal action.

Separately, Rajab Butt was recently deported from the United Kingdom after British authorities cancelled his visa. Officials said the cancellation followed the discovery that he had failed to disclose pending cases in Pakistan while applying for the visa.

After his arrest by UK authorities, Butt was placed on a morning flight to Pakistan. He has stated that he intends to challenge the visa cancellation and pursue legal remedies in London.

The interim bail matter will now be taken up again on January 6, when the investigating agency is expected to present its response before the court.