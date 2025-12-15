NATIONAL

Kite Flying Ordinance challenged in Lahore High Court

By News Desk

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed respondents, including the Punjab government and IGP Punjab, to submit their replies in the Kyte Flying Ordinance, 2025 case by December 22.
Justice Owais heard the petition filed by the Judicial Activism Panel against the ordinance under which permission was granted to celebrate the festival of Basant.

In the petition, it was stated that the provincial government promulgated the ordinance while the Punjab Assembly was in session.

It was further stated that kite flying had taken lives of so many people in the past, and even the Supreme Court (SC) had given a verdict against it. “And now when kite flying has been permitted, it is feared that more lives will be lost,” read the petition.The petitioner went on to say that the constitution guaranteed the protection of lives and properties of people.

The petitioner prayed to the court to not only declare the ordinance null and void but also the notification granting permission for the sport.

