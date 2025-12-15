NATIONAL

Justice (retd) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui steps down as NIRC chairman days after appointment

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC) Justice (retd) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui has resigned from his post, citing personal reasons.

According to official sources, Justice (retd) Siddiqui submitted a formal notice seeking termination of his contract, which has been forwarded to the President of Pakistan through the Secretary of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis.

The notice states that his appointment as NIRC chairman was notified on December 2, 2024, after which he assumed charge on December 4. However, it adds that due to personal circumstances, it has become impossible for him to continue performing his official duties and responsibilities.

Justice (retd) Siddiqui has served a one-month notice period in line with Clause XII of his employment agreement, which governs the termination of the contract.

The development comes only weeks after his appointment, leaving the key labour adjudication body without a permanent head. No immediate announcement has been made regarding an interim arrangement or a replacement.

