Iran will ‘resolutely support’ Lebanon’s Hezbollah

TEHRAN: A senior adviser to Iran’s supreme leader said Sunday that the country would “resolutely support” Hezbollah, its ally in Lebanon, in the group’s efforts to confront Tehran’s regional foe Israel.

The remarks by Ali Akbar Velayati came as Lebanon faces pressure from the United States and Israel to disarm Hezbollah, which engaged in more than a year of hostilities with Israel following the outbreak of the Gaza war.

“Hezbollah, as one of the most important pillars of the resistance front, plays a fundamental role in confronting Zionism,” state news agency IRNA quoted Velayati as saying to Hezbollah’s representative in Tehran.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, under the leadership and orders of the (supreme) leader, will continue to resolutely support this valuable and selfless group on the front lines of the resistance,” he added.

Iran has for years supported what it calls the axis of resistance, a network of anti-Israel armed groups that includes Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza and the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Lebanon has committed to disarming the group, starting with the country’s south, where it has historically held sway.

Velayati recently drew sharp criticism from Beirut after he said in late November that the “existence of Hezbollah is more essential for Lebanon than the daily bread”.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi responded on X that “what is more important to us than water and bread is our sovereignty, our freedom, and the independence of our internal decision-making”.