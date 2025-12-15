Goods transporters’ wheel-jam strike enters eighth day in Punjab

LAHORE: The wheel-jam strike of goods transporters entered its eighth day in Punjab and Sindh on Monday. Long queues of trucks and Mazda were witnessed, and drivers became unemployed.

The protest of transporters continued despite registration of first information reports (FIRs) and the imprisonment of different transport leaders.

Chairman of Multan Muzaffargarh Containers Association Malik Ajmal Pahud said that several transport leaders have been arrested, and this action will also affect other affiliated departments.

The goods transporters urged the Punjab government to release their leaders, as these measures did not resolve their problems.

They said that we will not start goods transport till the acceptance of all our demands. They said that they are holding a peaceful protest.

The transport leaders said that their wheel-jam strike will continue till the withdrawal of the vehicle ordinance.

They said that due to the strike, they are unable to earn, and this situation is also increasing their difficulties as they have no money to purchase goods of daily use.

On December 13, 2025, two Sindh Assembly members, Farooq Awan and Asif Moosa, met with transport leaders and assured them that all pending issues would be addressed amicably.

Despite this, operations at Hawksbay Stand and other transport points remain suspended, affecting the movement of goods across the region.

The ongoing strike continues to disrupt the supply chain, highlighting growing tensions between transporters and government authorities over unresolved demands and policy issues.