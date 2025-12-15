Global order is splintering as multilateral ideals fade, Malik tells UN forum

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Musadik Malik warned that the world is drifting toward fragmentation and unilateralism, urging global leaders to recommit to justice, dialogue, and collective responsibility as he addressed the 11th United Nations Alliance of Civilisations Global Forum in Riyadh.

Speaking at the gathering marking two decades of the UNAOC, Malik said the idea of a shared global village has weakened amid rising conflicts, trade disputes, and declining support for environmental and development priorities. He noted that multilateral institutions are losing influence as states increasingly pursue unilateral actions, a trend he said threatens global peace and fairness.

The minister stressed that justice and rights must be applied without selectivity. He reaffirmed his commitment to women’s rights, minority protections, children’s welfare, and environmental justice, describing them as fundamental and non-negotiable principles.

Highlighting ongoing humanitarian crises, Malik drew attention to the situation in Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said the rights of Palestinians and Kashmiris must be recognised and upheld in accordance with international law and universal norms.

Malik also emphasised the importance of water rights, pointing to the responsibilities of upper riparian states toward lower riparian countries. He said fair and equitable sharing of water resources is essential for regional stability, sustainable development, and long-term human security.

Concluding his remarks, Malik said the UNAOC’s 20th anniversary should serve as a moment of reflection and renewal, calling on the international community to recommit to dialogue, peace, harmony, and mutual respect in an increasingly divided world.