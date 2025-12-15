Germany shuts down Afghan refugee program over security concerns

BERLIN: The German government has announced the immediate termination of its Afghan refugee program due to concerns related to terrorism and security threats.

According to reports in Western media, the Taliban’s hardline policies and alleged patronage of terrorist networks have compelled the international community to limit diplomatic engagement with Afghanistan. Like many other countries, Germany has also scaled back its relations with Kabul.

A German broadcaster reported that the decision was made in light of Afghan refugees’ involvement in criminal activities and serious security risks. Germany has decided to withdraw all commitments and agreements made regarding Afghan refugees.

According to a DW report, Germany has flatly refused to allow 640 Afghan refugees to enter the country. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced the immediate closure of the refugee program for Afghans, stating that his government intends to take strict measures to end migration programs.

Germany’s Interior Ministry clarified that Afghan refugees awaiting entry into the country now have no chance of admission, adding that there is no remaining political interest in accepting Afghan migrants.

The German broadcaster further reported that the Afghan refugees include former local staff of the German military and ministries, journalists, and human rights activists. An email sent to Afghan refugees clearly stated that there is no legal basis for entry into Germany under Section 22 of the Residence Act.

It is worth noting that Germany deported 28 Afghan nationals involved in criminal activities in 2024, followed by 81 deportations in 2025.

Meanwhile, Australia has also hinted at shutting down the Afghan embassy in Canberra.

Observers warn that if the Taliban’s militancy and alleged support for terrorism continue, Afghanistan could face severe international consequences and complete isolation. The international community, they say, must pressure the Taliban to immediately stop facilitating terrorist groups, otherwise the region may suffer serious repercussions.