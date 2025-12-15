NATIONAL

FO condemns drone attack killing six Bangladeshi UN peacekeepers in Sudan

By Staff Correspondent
Pakistani policemen stand guard outside the Pakistan's Foreign Ministry building on the arrival of Indian diplomats to meet with an Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer and RAW operative, in Islamabad on September 2, 2019. - Pakistan said it would grant consular access to an alleged Indian spy on death row on September 2, weeks after the International Court of Justice called for a review of his sentence in a case that has stoked tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Monday strongly condemned what it termed a “heinous” attack on United Nations peacekeepers in Sudan’s Kadugli area, which resulted in the deaths of six Bangladeshi personnel, and called for those responsible to be brought to justice.

At least six Bangladeshi peacekeepers were killed and eight others injured when a drone struck a UN base on Saturday in the disputed Abyei region between Sudan and South Sudan, according to Bangladesh’s armed forces.

In an official statement, the FO said Pakistan “condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the heinous attack against UN peacekeepers in Kadugli, Sudan,” noting that the victims were serving with the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (Unisfa).

The FO expressed Pakistan’s deepest condolences to the government and people of Bangladesh over the loss of lives and said the country stood in solidarity with the bereaved families.

“UN peacekeepers remain at the forefront of international efforts to prevent conflict, protect civilians and support peace under the UN flag,” the statement said, paying tribute to the “ultimate sacrifice” made by the fallen Blue Helmets in the cause of peace and regional stability.

Calling the assault a “cowardly attack”, the FO urged a swift and transparent investigation to identify the perpetrators and ensure accountability. It also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with members of the UN Security Council and the wider international community to enhance the safety and security of UN peacekeepers worldwide.

Bangladesh is among the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping missions, with its troops long deployed in volatile regions, including Abyei.

Earlier, Bangladesh’s armed forces said separatist armed groups carried out the drone attack on the Kadugli Logistics Base between 3:40pm and 3:50pm local time on Saturday.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres also condemned the attack, expressing condolences to the families of those killed and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. He warned that attacks on UN peacekeepers are unjustifiable and may constitute war crimes, stressing the obligation to protect UN personnel and civilians.

South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011 after decades of civil war, but disputes persist over several border regions, including Abyei, which remains a flashpoint between the two countries.

