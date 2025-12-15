DSP arrested for killing wife, daughter and filing false kidnapping case

LAHORE: Police on Saturday arrested a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) after he confessed to killing his wife and minor daughter and later registering a false kidnapping case to mislead investigators.

According to police officials, Muhammad Usman Haider, formerly posted as DSP Investigation Kahna, admitted during interrogation that he murdered the two victims following a long-running domestic dispute. After the killings, he lodged a fabricated first information report (FIR) at Barki police station, claiming his wife and daughter had been abducted.

The FIR stated that the victims went missing on September 27, while the formal application for the registration of the kidnapping case was submitted on October 18. Police launched an investigation soon after the case was registered, while the victim’s sister separately approached authorities, expressing suspicion over Usman’s possible involvement in their disappearance.

Forensic teams later collected blood samples from the suspect’s residence, including from a bed and a door. Laboratory results strengthened suspicions against the officer, leading senior officials to confront him during a high-level inquiry. Police said the suspect confessed after being presented with the forensic evidence.

The bodies were subsequently recovered from different locations. Police said the daughter’s body was found in Kahna, while the wife’s remains were recovered from Sheikhupura. Investigators revealed that both had initially been buried as unidentified deceased persons.

Police believe the motive behind the killings was a property dispute. Investigators said the DSP had contracted two marriages and had purchased a 10-marla plot in the name of his first wife, which he later sold without her consent. The proceeds were allegedly used for his brother’s wedding, leading to frequent domestic disagreements.

During questioning, the suspect disclosed that he had killed his wife using a sharp-edged weapon, which has since been recovered. Police said investigations were ongoing to determine the exact circumstances of the daughter’s killing and whether any accomplices were involved.

A close associate of the suspect has been taken into custody for questioning, while the DSP’s second wife has also been included in the investigation.

A police spokesperson said the accused would be prosecuted strictly in accordance with the law.