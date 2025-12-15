Dates announced for PSL 11

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has confirmed the dates for the 11th season of the Pakistan Super League, officially locking in the tournament’s window for next year.

Addressing the PSL roadshow in New York, Naqvi announced that PSL 11 will commence on March 26, 2026, and conclude on May 3, 2026. He said the PCB remains focused on rewarding players, describing it as a key factor in maintaining motivation and strengthening the overall cricketing structure in the country.

Naqvi also underlined the league’s growing commercial appeal, noting that Pakistan has an abundance of cricketing talent and that PSL franchise owners continue to see healthy returns on their investments. He added that the PCB and PSL management are working closely to further elevate the league’s standing.

The New York gathering marked the PSL’s first-ever roadshow in the United States, bringing together current national players alongside former Pakistan greats. Former captain Wasim Akram told attendees that the league’s steady growth is the result of a collective effort, adding that the PSL consistently delivers entertainment while opening doors for emerging local players.

Six members of Pakistan’s men’s national team participated in the event, including Salman Ali Agha, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, and Saud Shakeel. Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja and PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer also joined Naqvi on stage during the roadshow.