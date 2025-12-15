NATIONAL

Dar addresses global challenges in high-level talks with global leaders

By Staff Report
  • Deputy PM meets Polish, Luxembourg, UAE and Azerbaijan counterparts and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton among others

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar engaged in a series of high-level diplomatic discussions focusing on pressing regional and global issues during the Sir Bani Yas Forum held in the United Arab Emirates.

According to an official report on Sunday, the deputy prime minister conferred with his Polish counterpart, Radoslaw Sikorski, on contemporary global matters. A similar dialogue on worldwide challenges took place with Luxembourg’s counterpart, Bettel Xavier.


The deputy prime minister also held a meeting with former Secretary of State USA H. E. Hillary Clinton at #SirBaniYasForum 2025.

In on X, Deputy PM Dar wrote, “It was wonderful to meet after long time former Secretary of State, USA, H. E. Hillary Clinton at #SirBaniYasForum 2025.”

“We recalled sweet memories of her visit of Pakistan during last tenure of Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif as Prime Minister of Pakistan. She conveyed best wishes for Mian Nawaz Sharif, PM Shehbaz Sharif and people of Pakistan.”

He also met Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of UAE, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al Nahyan and discussed various issues of mutual interest.

In another post Dar wrote, “Heartfelt thanks to my dear Brother, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of UAE, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al Nahyan @AbZayed and his team for invitation, very warm reception and wonderful hospitality at #SirBaniYasForum 2025.”

Discussions with Maxime Prevot of Belgium centered on the existing relationship between the European Union and Pakistan, exploring avenues to elevate bilateral cooperation and unlock the potential between the two nations.

In a separate meeting, Dar and Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, deliberated on regional and bilateral subjects of mutual interest.

The diplomatic engagements also included a meeting with David Miliband, the President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee and a former Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, who oversees global humanitarian aid, relief, and development efforts.

Later the Foreign Office in a statement posted on X, said thatDeputy Prime Minister/FM Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar departed Abu Dhabi for Islamabad after attending the #SirBaniYasForum 2025, where he engaged in discussions on regional peace, economic cooperation, & emerging global challenges with international leaders and policymakers.

Previous article
Prime suspect in Dr Warda murder case killed in police encounter
Next article
DSP arrested for killing wife, daughter and filing false kidnapping case
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Prime suspect in Dr Warda murder case killed in police encounter

PESHAWAR: The prime suspect in the murder of Abbottabad-based doctor Dr Warda Mushtaq was killed during a police encounter, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police...

Six Gulf countries decline release of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

Uzair Baloch acquitted in arms smuggling case

Punjab plans tighter exam oversight with CCTV and biometric systems

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.