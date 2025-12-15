Dar addresses global challenges in high-level talks with global leaders

Deputy PM meets Polish, Luxembourg, UAE and Azerbaijan counterparts and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton among others

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar engaged in a series of high-level diplomatic discussions focusing on pressing regional and global issues during the Sir Bani Yas Forum held in the United Arab Emirates.

According to an official report on Sunday, the deputy prime minister conferred with his Polish counterpart, Radoslaw Sikorski, on contemporary global matters. A similar dialogue on worldwide challenges took place with Luxembourg’s counterpart, Bettel Xavier.

It was pleasure meeting Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Maxime Prévot,

The deputy prime minister also held a meeting with former Secretary of State USA H. E. Hillary Clinton at #SirBaniYasForum 2025.

“We recalled sweet memories of her visit of Pakistan during last tenure of Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif as Prime Minister of Pakistan. She conveyed best wishes for Mian Nawaz Sharif, PM Shehbaz Sharif and people of Pakistan.”

He also met Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of UAE, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al Nahyan and discussed various issues of mutual interest.

Discussions with Maxime Prevot of Belgium centered on the existing relationship between the European Union and Pakistan, exploring avenues to elevate bilateral cooperation and unlock the potential between the two nations.

In a separate meeting, Dar and Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, deliberated on regional and bilateral subjects of mutual interest.

The diplomatic engagements also included a meeting with David Miliband, the President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee and a former Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, who oversees global humanitarian aid, relief, and development efforts.

Later the Foreign Office in a statement posted on X, said thatDeputy Prime Minister/FM Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar departed Abu Dhabi for Islamabad after attending the #SirBaniYasForum 2025, where he engaged in discussions on regional peace, economic cooperation, & emerging global challenges with international leaders and policymakers.