Court asks Ducky Bhai to disclose social media access and income in custody case

LAHORE: A Lahore court has directed YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, to submit an affidavit detailing his access to social media accounts and earnings while hearing a petition seeking custody of his seized digital assets and ATM cards.

Judicial Magistrate Naeem Watto issued the order during proceedings on a superdari application filed by the YouTuber for the return of his belongings. The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency informed the court that all items linked to the custody request remain in its possession.

The NCCIA sought additional time to submit a detailed report, explaining that the investigating officer was in Islamabad and the case file had yet to be returned. The agency added that the investigation record was still with an official who had not handed it back.

During the hearing, the court questioned how the YouTuber continued to operate his channel. Ducky Bhai’s counsel responded that the primary account was under NCCIA control and that only an editor-level account was currently accessible.

The defence further argued that since all electronic devices were already in the agency’s custody, Ducky Bhai’s credit cards and seized cash should also be returned. Accepting the NCCIA’s request, the court granted more time to submit its report and adjourned the hearing.

The matter is part of an ongoing investigation in which the NCCIA has already registered a case against the YouTuber.