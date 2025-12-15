CM Afridi asks PTI workers to ‘be ready’ for reclaiming ‘Haqiqi Azadi’ at Kohat rally

KP CM links agitation to call by Achakzai and Raja Nasir Abbas, terming struggle as ‘one of survival and freedom’

Alleges institutions and government want to eliminate PTI, warning against governor’s rule

Party’s leaders term Kohat gathering ‘warm-up,’ hint at stronger agitation ahead

KOHAT/PESHAWAR: Escalating its political rhetoric ahead of a possible ‘new phase of agitation,’ Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi on Sunday urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters to “be ready” for protests, declaring that the party would collectively reclaim “Haqiqi Azadi (true freedom)” from the country’s current rulers if a call was issued by the opposition leadership.

Addressing a charged PTI rally in Kohat, the chief minister linked the call directly to messages conveyed by incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan from jail, framing the “struggle as one of survival and freedom.”

Afridi reminded the crowd that Imran Khan had delivered the message of “freedom or death” from behind bars.



“So if we go this time around, we will either return in shrouds or after getting freedom,” he said, adding that Imran had entrusted the responsibility of making key decisions — including talks with the government or launching protests — to Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas.

The two leaders are part of the opposition alliance Tehreek-i-Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP) along with the PTI, and have also been nominated by the opposition as leaders in the National Assembly and Senate.

“For my part,” Afridi said, “I met them and assured them of any kind of support.”

“So whenever a call comes from them, you have to be ready,” he told party workers. “And we will together seize Haqiqi Azadi from them (the country’s current rulers).”

The chief minister alleged that “all institutions and the government want to eliminate the PTI”, claiming that even the judiciary had failed to address the party’s grievances.

Without naming anyone, he remarked: “Those supposed to protect us turn into our killers, and those raised to protect our mandate, stole it. Tell me then, what solution do we have?”

Afridi also took aim at Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, saying she had been offering him advice lately but should focus on governing her own province instead.

“I will listen to them now?” he asked rhetorically. “Our leader is Imran, and we will listen to only him. There will be only Imran’s policy and rule here.”

He further claimed that, according to a recent survey, the Punjab police had emerged as the most corrupt department in the country, advising Maryam Nawaz to address governance issues at home. At the same time, he urged people in KP to report corruption cases, assuring them that his government would act on complaints. He also directed divisional and district administrations to keep their doors open and listen to public issues.

Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Aftab Alam Afridi said that Imran Khan’s family and Chief Minister Afridi were not being allowed to meet the jailed PTI founder. He condemned Imran being labelled a “security threat,” saying:

“Yes, Khan was a threat — but only to those who had built business empires in this country.”

Referring to the Kohat gathering, he described it as merely “warm-up matches”, warning of stronger action ahead.

“And this time, when we leave, we will not come back empty-handed,” he said, hinting at the possibility of protests.

Addressing party workers, PTI provincial president and MNA Junaid Akbar said the party’s supporters could never be intimidated through police cases or press conferences. He declared that the PTI and its workers were fully prepared to protect the Afridi-led government in KP.

“If someone tries to impose governor’s rule in KP, you must reach and lay siege to the governor’s house,” he said. “We protected our vote, and we will protect our government too.”

Akbar also referred to the November 26, 2024 protests, alleging that bullets purchased from development funds were fired on PTI protesters.

“But I assure you, this time, we will come to face bullets,” he said.

He added that Achakzai would make the final decision on whether to pursue dialogue or launch a protest movement.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Shafi Jan warned that removing CM Afridi would have serious consequences.

“If Sohail Afridi is removed, the powers that be will not be able to control the masses,” he cautioned.

Meanwhile, MNA Shehryar Afridi said the PTI would take Imran Khan’s case to every corner of the country.

“No power on earth could challenge Pakistan if the country were united,” he said, adding, “Imran Khan is a matter of pride for us.”