China ready to be Saudi Arabia’s most trustworthy partner in national development: Wang Yi

BEIJING: China is ready to be the most trustworthy and reliable partner in Saudi Arabia’s national revitalization process, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday while meeting with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

China aims to strengthen all-round, mutually beneficial cooperation with Saudi Arabia, consolidate traditional energy collaboration, expand cooperation in emerging and future industries, and open up new prospects for the China-Saudi Arabia comprehensive strategic partnership, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

The crown prince said that Saudi Arabia is ready to work with China to elevate bilateral relations to a higher level, adding that the country always adheres to the one-China principle, firmly supports China in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolutely opposes interference in China’s internal affairs by external forces.

He said Saudi Arabia is willing to further deepen cooperation with China in areas including oil and gas, new energy, artificial intelligence and high and new technologies. He added that Saudi Arabia supports China’s hosting of the second China-Arab States Summit and the second China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit in 2026, and is willing to promote the early conclusion of negotiations on the China-GCC free trade agreement.

The crown prince also thanked China for its efforts in promoting the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, adding that Saudi Arabia stands ready to maintain regular communication and coordination with China in international and multilateral affairs.

Wang said China welcomes the crown prince to visit China next year to attend the second China-Arab States Summit, and that China is ready to work with GCC countries to strive for the early conclusion of the China-GCC free trade agreement.

Wang added that China also stands ready to continue close communication with Saudi Arabia to inject more stabilizing factors into peace and security in the Middle East.