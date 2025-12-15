13 Indian proxy terrorists neutralized in Mohmand and Bannu IBOs: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces neutralized 13 Indian proxy terrorists in fire exchange during two separate intelligence-based operations conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mohmand and Bannu districts, according to the military’s media wing on Sunday.

In a statement the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, “On 12-13 December 2025, thirteen khwarij belonging to Indian proxy Fitna Al Khwarij were killed in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.”

Fitna al-Khawarij is a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

It said that the first intelligence-based operation (IBO) was carried out on the reported presence of the terrorists in KP’s Mohmand district.

“During the conduct of [the] operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij’s location, and after an intense fire exchange, seven khwarij were sent to hell.”

It added that the second IBO was conducted in the province’s Bannu district, where security forces neutralised six more terrorists.

“Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area as a relentless counterterrorism campaign under [the] vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country,” the statement said.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022, vowing to attack security forces, police, and law enforcement personnel.

Last month, security forces eliminated 22 terrorists during an operation in the Bannu district.

PM Shehbaz, President Zardari lauds forces for successful IBOs

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has paid tribute to security forces for carrying out two successful counterterrorism operations against terrorists of Fitna al Khawarij in Mohmand and Bannu districts.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office Press Wing, the premier commended the security forces for eliminating 13 terrorists during the separate operations. He lauded their professionalism, bravery, and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the country.

PM Shehbaz said that under the vision of Azm-e-Istehkam, the security forces are achieving major successes in the ongoing war against terrorism. He reaffirmed the government’s resolve to continue decisive action against terrorist elements.

The prime minister further stated that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces in the fight against terrorism. He emphasized that the people of Pakistan are united and fully determined to eradicate terrorism in all its forms from the country.

Meanwhile, in a statement, President Asif Ali Zardari praised the security forces for eliminating terrorists operating under Indian patronage in K-P. He also commended the security forces and the Balochistan Police for a successful operation against terrorists in Balochistan.

“Safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty is our top priority,” the president said. “Every conspiracy by the enemy will be thwarted,” he added.