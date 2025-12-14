Wahab launches major Karachi infrastructure push, vows end to city’s development neglect

KARACHI: Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab on Sunday inaugurated a series of infrastructure projects across the city’s Central District, including North Nazimabad’s Block F, aimed at improving roads, drainage, and public utilities.

Speaking to the media, Wahab emphasised that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) remains committed to tangible development rather than symbolic gestures, insisting that city funds will be spent responsibly to address citizens’ long-standing grievances. He criticised previous administrations for failing to improve quality of life despite controlling local town administrations.

The projects unveiled include:

Completion of internal roads in North Nazimabad at a cost of PKR 100 million.

Construction of a four-lane bridge at Korangi Ibrahim Hyderi providing access to Indus Hospital, slated for completion by January 2025.

An underpass connecting Shahrah-e-Bhutto, expected to accommodate heavy traffic by February.

Flyover at Murghi Khana and a four-lane flyover near the Export Processing Zone, scheduled to open by March and mid-January respectively.

Ongoing work at the Mena Bazaar underpass, due for completion in January.

Wahab highlighted the PPP’s focus on accountability and quality, noting that all municipal works are being audited and monitored to ensure proper standards. He also announced plans to regulate illegal advertising boards, parking violations, and unauthorised structures, with strict legal action for violations.

The mayor stressed that Karachi’s development would continue unabated, with new initiatives planned for inner-city streets and underserved areas. He urged other parties to adopt a competitive approach focused on delivery rather than politics, saying the people of Karachi deserve consistent and high-quality civic services.