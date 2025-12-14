Two killed, eight injured in shooting at Brown University; suspect still at large

Two people were killed and at least eight others were injured Saturday afternoon in a shooting at Brown University, prompting a campus-wide lockdown as police searched for the suspect, city officials said.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley confirmed that the incident occurred inside the Barus and Holley Engineering Building, a heavily used academic facility that houses classrooms and laboratories. The first emergency call was received at approximately 4:05 p.m.

The injured victims were transported to a local hospital, where they are reported to be in critical but stable condition. Smiley cautioned that casualty numbers could change as the investigation continues.

Campus and city police responded quickly, securing the area and conducting a thorough search of the building. Authorities did not locate the suspect, who has been described as a man dressed in black. As of Saturday evening, the suspect remained at large.

Students were instructed to remain under lockdown while law enforcement worked to ensure the safety of the campus community. The shooting occurred during a busy period on campus, as students were using the building to study and sit for exams. Brown University’s final examination period had begun just one day earlier.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and urged anyone with information to contact law enforcement.