Sanaullah says cases against him were filed on Bajwa’s directives

PM’s adviser says it was not possible for a serving officer to register a case without consent of army chief

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Adviser Rana Sanaullah has disclosed details of an exchange with former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed during an official briefing, offering rare insight into tensions surrounding cases filed against political figures, as senior PML-N leaders also claimed that serving military officers were punished alongside Faiz Hameed following his court martial.

In an interview, Rana Sanaullah said that during the briefing, General Bajwa remarked that he had gained weight, joking that he looked much smarter while in jail. He added that General Bajwa, addressing Faiz Hameed, quipped that Rana Sanaullah should be made “smart” again.

Sanaullah said he responded by telling General Bajwa that the cases against him had been filed on his directions, adding that God would hold those responsible accountable in this world.

The PML-N leader further said it was not possible for a serving officer to register a case without the consent of the army chief. He claimed that if such an action were taken without the army chief’s approval, the officer would face court martial the very next day.

Two serving brigadiers also sentenced alongside former ISI chief, claims Javed Latif

Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Mian Javed Latif has claimed that two serving brigadiers were also sentenced along with former Inter-Services Intelligence chief Faiz Hameed.

Taking his X handle, Javed Latif tweeted that he had consistently maintained that facilitators existed within institutions. He added that other voices were now echoing the same stance and that the defence minister had also acknowledged the presence of individuals within state institutions who wanted former prime minister Imran Khan to return to power.

“I have been saying from the beginning that there is facilitation. Now others are saying it as well, and today even the defence minister stated that some people within the institutions want to bring Imran Khan back into power,” he said.

Continuing his remarks, Javed Latif claimed that, according to his information, two serving brigadiers had also been punished along with Faiz Hameed.

Commenting on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s political conduct, the PML-N leader said that Nawaz Sharif never speaks against his enemies or those who personally target him when they are facing hardship or standing trial. He recalled that when Nawaz Sharif had named five individuals in the past, they were in positions of power at the time. However, he added that several party members jumped off the stage, while even allied parties appeared unsettled.

Javed Latif further stated that Faiz Hameed had familial connections with several influential figures, including former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and former chief justices Saqib Nisar and Umar Ata Bandial. He added that several PML-N leaders had also met these individuals in the past.

He stressed that interactions should not be judged selectively, saying it should not be portrayed as treason if someone meets individuals on one side, while acceptable if they meet those on the other. “If something benefits someone, it is considered fine, but if it causes harm, then action is taken,” he said.

Last week, Field General Court Martial sentenced former chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Faiz Hameed to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment after finding him guilty on multiple charges, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the court martial proceedings were initiated on August 12, 2024, under the Pakistan Army Act and continued for 15 months.

ISPR said the accused was tried on four charges, including engaging in political activities, violating the Official Secrets Act in a manner “detrimental to the safety and interest of the state,” misuse of authority and government resources, and causing wrongful loss to individuals.

After what ISPR described as “lengthy and laborious legal proceedings,” the court found him guilty on all counts. The sentence was put into effect on December 11, 2025.