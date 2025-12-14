Malik, Waqar storm into winning start at 2nd leg of ITF Masters MT200 Khao Lak

LAHORE: The Bank of Punjab–sponsored senior tennis players from Pakistan, Rashid Malik and Waqar Nisar, made an emphatic start to their campaigns by winning their opening singles matches at the second leg of the ITF World Masters Tour MT200 Tournament, being played on the hard courts of Robinson Hotel Khao Lak, Thailand.

Competing in the Men’s Singles 60+ category, Rashid Malik delivered a commanding performance to defeat Tatsuya Koide of Japan in straight sets 6-2, 6-2. Displaying his vast experience and class, Rashid dictated play with consistent groundstrokes, sharp placement and an almost error-free game, completely unsettling his opponent throughout the match. A highly respected and popular figure on the ITF Masters Circuit, Rashid once again underlined why he remains a formidable force at the international seniors level.

In the Men’s Singles 70+ category, Waqar Nisar showed remarkable stamina and tactical brilliance to overcome Bernard Bianchini of France in a hard-fought encounter, winning 6-4, 6-3 after a grueling two-hour and ten-minute battle. The contest featured long, punishing rallies as both players tested each other’s endurance. Waqar smartly varied his game, combining deep baseline shots with well-timed drop shots to outmaneuver and outlast his French opponent in straight sets.

With these impressive victories, Rashid Malik and Waqar Nisar have given Pakistan a flying start at the second leg of the ITF Masters MT200 Khao Lak, further reinforcing the country’s growing presence and competitiveness on the international senior tennis circuit.