Lahore third most polluted city as adverse weather grip several cities

AQI spikes in Bahawalpur (544), Faisalabad (436) and Peshawar (349) with northern regions brace for rain and heavy snowfall until Dec 18

NDMA warns of slippery roads and travel disruptions in hilly areas, urging citizens to stay updated and take precautions amid harsh weather

LAHORE: Pollution and adverse weather continue to grip several cities across Pakistan, with Lahore emerging as the world’s third most polluted city on Sunday, recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 191.

The situation was far worse in Bahawalpur (AQI 544) and Faisalabad (AQI 436), while Peshawar registered 349 AQI, highlighting the severe air quality crisis. Karachi, however, remained clear of the world’s top 10 most polluted cities.

Meanwhile, dense fog across the country has reduced visibility, prompting road closures in many areas. Northern regions are enduring bitterly cold weather, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasting rain and snowfall until December 18 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The PMD said Islamabad and surrounding areas will remain cloudy, with intermittent rain over the next several days. Similar conditions are expected in Murree, Galiyat, and nearby regions, where rainfall and snowfall may affect daily life and travel. A western wind system is predicted to impact northern and northwestern parts of the country from December 13 to 15, bringing rain and snowfall to upper KP, including Kohistan, and various areas of Gilgit-Baltistan, with heavy snowfall in mountainous zones increasing the risk of road blockages and travel disruptions.

In AJK, rain is expected in plains, while hilly and mountainous regions may see moderate to heavy snowfall. Upper Gilgit-Baltistan and mountainous parts of AJK could experience intense snowfall, affecting road connectivity and daily routines. Balochistan, including Quetta and Ziarat, may receive light rain, while higher elevations will see snowfall, and plains are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall.

Amid these forecasts, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a weather advisory, warning of slippery roads in hilly areas, potential traffic disruptions, and temporary road closures. Authorities urged tourists and travellers to avoid unnecessary travel to mountainous regions and advised local administrations to stay vigilant, while citizens are encouraged to monitor weather updates and take precautionary measures to ensure safety.