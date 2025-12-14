CM Maryam lauds international recognition for PSBA, vows expansion

PSBA first institution of its kind to receive ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 from Switzerland

Punjab CM sets target to launch in three more districts by January, highlights its role in delivering quality goods at reasonable prices

LAHORE: Punjab has earned international recognition as the Punjab Sahulat Bazaar Authority (PSBA) becomes the first of its kind to receive ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certifications from a Swiss institution, marking a historic achievement under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership. The authority set a unique record by establishing over 17,000 stalls across the province, providing affordable goods and consumer services to residents.

Out of these 17,000 stalls, 6,000 have been set up in 36 districts, while 1,000 stalls operate in 10 newly-established Sahulat Bazaars. Additionally, over 10,000 temporary stalls on weekends serve citizens across Punjab, ensuring wider access to fruits, vegetables, and essential consumer goods at affordable prices.

CM Maryam Nawaz, chairing a meeting on Sunday, congratulated Chairman Afzal Khokhar and his team on the international recognition and set a target to launch Sahulat Bazaars in three more districts by January.

She highlighted the authority’s vital role in delivering quality goods at reasonable prices and described Punjab government institutions as evolving into true service centers for the public, citing initiatives like cheap bread and flour as tangible proof of their commitment.

The CM also emphasized that the scope of Sahulat Bazaars will gradually expand from districts and tehsils to smaller cities, reinforcing the government’s goal of ensuring affordable access to essential goods for all citizens of Punjab.

The Punjab CM added that the provision of low-cost roti and flour in Punjab is undeniable proof of the government’s commitment to public welfare, reaffirming her resolve to expand the network of Sahulat Bazaars to smaller cities across the province.

CM offers felicitations over Independent Group’s PBC election victory

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulated Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and the Independent Group on their victory in the Pakistan Bar Council elections.

In her message, the chief minister extended her best wishes to the newly elected office bearers of the Pakistan Bar Council, expressing hope that they would continue to make significant contributions to the legal profession.