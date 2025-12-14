Climate ignorance costs

Lack of public awareness is one of the primary reasons contributing to the trouble caused by the climate change phenomenon. Without widespread understanding of the causes and consequences of climate change, there is less pressure on govern-ments and businesses to act, leading to inaction on critical issues like fossil fuel reliance, environmental protection and the adoption of renewable energy. A study in 2020 had found that while most respondents were aware of climate change in Pakistan, many could not correctly identify the main greenhouse gases, with only 33 per cent identifying carbon dioxide correctly. The government must initiate public awareness campaigns.

YASIR HALEEM SHAIKH

KARACHI