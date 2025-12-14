Balochistan leadership pays tribute to Christian martyrs in Quetta Christmas ceremony

QUETTA: A special Christmas ceremony in Quetta on Sunday paid tribute to the martyrs of Balochistan’s Christian community, highlighting their sacrifices for the nation.

Governor Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandokhel and Quetta Corps Commander attended the event, extending Christmas greetings and acknowledging the contributions of the Christian community. Both officials emphasized that national unity and religious harmony remain vital pillars of Pakistan’s strength.

Pastor Asif Jan, addressing the gathering, said the sacrifices of Christian martyrs form a strong foundation for the country’s cohesion and called the ceremony an important occasion to honour their service.

The ceremony also highlighted ongoing development initiatives under the Balochistan Special Development Initiative (BSDI), a collaborative effort between the provincial government, civil administration, Pakistan Army, and Frontier Corps. Officials said that 969 projects across 35 districts have been included under BSDI, with development works worth Rs8.7 billion underway in FC Balochistan North.

Of these, 44 projects have been completed, 75 are in progress, and 90 more are advancing rapidly toward completion. Authorities have directed all phases to be completed by May 30, 2026, with strict monitoring to ensure quality, transparency, and timely execution.

Local residents expressed satisfaction with the progress, noting that the coordinated efforts of the civil administration and security forces have given a new momentum to development in the province.

The ceremony reinforced the message that unity, cooperation among communities, and ongoing development are essential for Balochistan’s stability and growth.