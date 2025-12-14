20 killed, over 1,300 injured 1,162 Punjab road crashes in 24 hours

ESD responds to 1,162 accidents across 37 districts, with Lahore tops list with 226 RTCs, 264 victims

LAHORE: At least 20 people were killed and 1,322 injured as the Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,162 road traffic crashes (RTCs) across all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours, highlighting the continuing toll of traffic accidents on the province’s roads.

Of the injured, 575 critically hurt victims were shifted to hospitals, while 737 with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue Medical Teams, easing pressure on healthcare facilities.

The majority (75%) involved motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce the increasing number of road traffic crashes.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 737 drivers, 47 underage drivers, 161 pedestrians, and 434 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 226 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 264 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Multan 76 with 86 victims and at third Faisalabad with 71 RTCs and 72 victims.

The details further reveal that 1332 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 1084 males & 248 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 291 were under 18 years of age, 689 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 352 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

According to the data 1070 motorbikes, 82 auto-rickshaws, 176 motorcars, 27 vans, 13 passenger buses, 26 trucks and 138 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.