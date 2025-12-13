SHC dismisses challenge to mandatory Ajrak-design vehicle number plates in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has dismissed a petition challenging the mandatory installation of newly introduced Ajrak-design vehicle number plates in the province, ruling that the policy is backed by law and does not warrant judicial interference.

The petition was filed by a citizen, Faisal Hussain, who objected to the Sindh government’s decision to phase out old number plates and make the Ajrak-design plates compulsory. He argued that the prices fixed for the new plates — ranging from Rs500 to Rs3,000 — placed an undue financial burden on vehicle owners.

The petitioner further contended that, under the government notification, failure to install the new plates could lead to fines or even seizure of vehicles, despite citizens having already paid fees for their existing number plates.

Representing the petitioner, his counsel maintained that vehicle owners had obtained their number plates after paying excise duty and, therefore, any replacement plates should be issued free of cost. He argued that imposing an additional fee was unlawful and urged the court to restrain the authorities from charging further amounts or taking coercive action against those continuing to use old number plates.

In its written judgment, the court observed that the petitioner’s challenge was limited to the fee structure for the new number plates, which varies between Rs500 and Rs3,000 depending on the vehicle category.

The bench also noted that a public notice issued on December 17, 2024, clearly outlined the enhanced security features incorporated in the Ajrak-design plates.

After rejecting the arguments advanced by the petitioner’s counsel, the court held that the issues raised did not meet the required legal threshold. Consequently, the SHC dismissed the petition.