PM reaffirm significance of historic and deep fraternal bonds with Türkiye, Iran

PM Shehbaz meets President Erdogan to deepen Pak-Turkiye cooperation in political, economic and defence sectors

Highlights Turkish investments in energy, petroleum, minerals, and privatization expertise

Stresses importance of Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul rail network for regional connectivity

Discusses trade, border security, and transport links with Iran, urges Afghan Taliban to address security concerns

Leaders agree to continue high-level engagements to strengthen brotherly ties and bilateral cooperation

ASHGABAT: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm resolve to deepen bilateral cooperation with Turkiye across political, energy, economic, defence, and investment sectors, while also emphasizing enhanced ties with Iran in trade, border security, regional connectivity, and peace efforts.

The prime minister held high-level meetings with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye and President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran on the sidelines of the International Year of Peace and Trust forum, underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to regional stability, strategic partnerships, and collaborative solutions to ongoing challenges in Gaza and Afghanistan.

During a meeting with President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the sidelines of the International Forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust in Ashgabat, the prime minister expressed his satisfaction at the frequent leadership level engagements between the two countries this year.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets the President of Turkiye H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the International Forum on Peace and Trust in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed the significance of the historic and deep fraternal bonds between the two nations that were rooted in shared values and a common aspiration for peace and prosperity.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, on the sidelines of the International Forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust in Ashgabat.

The prime minister expressed his satisfaction at the convening of the 16th session of the Pak-Turkiye JMC that would ensure implementation of the decisions of the 7th HLSCC, a press release issued by the PM House said.

While identifying energy, petroleum and minerals as priority sectors, the prime minister welcomed Turkish interest and investments in these areas.

He urged the two sides to ensure the timely implementation of the recently signed MOUs/agreements in these critical sectors. He said that Pakistan sought to benefit from Turkish expertise in the privatization of distribution companies.

In this regard, it was decided that Ministerial level exchanges between the two countries would take place very soon. The prime minister underscored the importance of regional connectivity as manifested by the revival of the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul rail network.

Both leaders also exchanged views on regional as well as global developments. The prime minister appreciated President Erdogan’s bold leadership and strong commitment to peace efforts in Gaza.

He also thanked Turkiye for its constructive role in facilitating talks between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban regime but stressed that peace would only be possible if Pakistan’s security concerns were fully addressed.

President Erdogan thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his views , particularly his kind words and expressed his desire to work together with a view to build stronger ties between the two countries.

President Pezeshkian appreciates Pak-Iran strong bilateral support during external aggression

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a bilateral meeting with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian here on Friday at the sidelines of the International Year of Peace and Trust.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets the President of Iran Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the International Forum on Peace and Trust in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

During their warm and cordial meeting, both leaders appreciated the strong support that their countries had provided to each other when they had faced external aggression earlier this year, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

While noting the successful convening of the 22nd meeting of the Pak-Iran Joint Economic Commission earlier this year, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for both sides to continue working closely to strengthen bilateral cooperation with a view to enhancing the volume of bilateral trade, operationalizing border markets, strengthening border security, and reinvigorating transport connectivity through the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul rail network.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a bilateral meeting with President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran on the sidelines of the International Forum on Peace and Trust in Ashgabat.

Both leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments. The prime minister stressed upon the need to urge the Afghan Taliban regime to take meaningful action to address Pakistan’s serious security concerns as regards terrorism emanating from Afghan soil.

Both leaders also discussed ongoing peace efforts in Gaza. President Pezeshkian thanked the prime minister for the most useful and timely exchange of views and stated that Iran also desired to further strengthen its ties with Pakistan.

The meeting reflected the close and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran, rooted in their shared history, culture, and faith. Both leaders agreed to continue regular high-level engagements and consultations to further consolidate bilateral relations.

PM Shehbaz conveyed his warm regards and good wishes for Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei.