Pakistan, UK reaffirm deepening partnership as Baroness Chapman meets PM

Premier Shehbaz highlights historic ties, shared values, lauds British Pakistani diaspora as bridge between two nations

Welcomes Baroness Chapman’s visit to advance bilateral dialogue, reaffirming shared commitment to further deepening cooperation in key areas

Talks focus on development cooperation, climate resilience, reviewing economic engagement and regional issues

£10m Phase-II of Pak-UK Education Gateway launched to expand education, research and mobility cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening its multifaceted partnership with the United Kingdom, highlighting the depth of bilateral ties grounded in shared history, robust institutional cooperation and mutual respect, as well as the pivotal role played by the British Pakistani diaspora in advancing people-to-people links.

The emphasis came as the UK’s Minister of State for International Development and Africa, the Right Honourable Baroness Jenny Chapman, called on the prime minister during her official visit to Pakistan, underscoring continued engagement on development cooperation, climate resilience, economic collaboration and key regional issues.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Saturday, underscored that Pakistan and the United Kingdom enjoyed a longstanding relationship rooted in shared history, strong institutional linkages and mutual respect.

He also highlighted the dynamic role of the British Pakistani diaspora, which continues to serve as a vital bridge between the two countries.

The prime minister and Baroness Chapman exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, including development cooperation, climate resilience, economic engagement and broader regional issues.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to further deepening cooperation in these key areas.

The prime minister welcomed the visit as an important opportunity to advance bilateral dialogue and expressed confidence that it would contribute to strengthening the partnership between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

Education Minister hailed £10m second phase of Pak-UK Education Gateway partnership

In related development, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui appreciated the efforts of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and British Council for launching the £10 million second phase of Pak-UK Education Gateway partnership. The Gateway will help the UK’s world class institutions work with their Pakistani counterparts on shared challenges from climate change to mobility and growth, he said.

According to the HEC on Saturday, a launch ceremony was organized at the HEC Secretariat, which also celebrated the achievements of Phase-I of the Pak-UK Education Gateway partnership. Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui graced the event as chief guest.

Acting HEC Chairperson Nadeem Mahbub, Executive Director Dr Ziaul Haq, British High Commissioner Jane Marriott and others were also present during the event.

Speaking at the occasion, the federal minister said that the Pak-UK Education Gateway has produced tangible results.

He commended the efforts of HEC and British Council in fostering this bilateral partnership.

The minister said that the government is committed to promote higher education in the country through dedicated measures, including the development of collaborations and partnerships and equipping the country’s youth with education and skills.

“Education is the bridge that connects people, cultures, and futures,” he emphasized.

The Acting HEC Chairperson said that the Pak-UK Education Gateway is more than a mere programme, functioning instead as a system-to-system partnership.

He shared background of the HEC-British Council partnership and shed light on the achievements marked under the Gateway initiative.

The chairperson expressed gratitude to all the stakeholders including the UK and Pakistani governments, the higher education sectors, and the HEC and British Council teams for programme’s success.

He noted that the program has touched countless lives and continues to benefit the people.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott said, “Education is the building block of growth and prosperity. Our work on education in Pakistan supports people throughout their lives: from helping reform education policy at the school level to our strong partnership in higher education. This next phase builds on our already strong relationship and will unlock opportunities to help both our higher education sectors thrive.”

In his welcome address, Executive Director HEC Dr Ziaul Haq highlighted the significance of Pak-UK Education Gateway in further strengthening the longstanding partnership.

He said the Gateway has proved to be a flagship collaboration in key areas such as leadership development, quality assurance, distance learning, international mobility, and transnational education, etc.

According to HEC, Phase-II will open up numerous opportunities and further strengthen the bilateral collaborative relationship. It will result in increased funding for scholarships, research grants, and exchanges between universities in both countries to work on shared challenges like climate change. A Start Up Challenge Fund will be set up to support Pakistan-UK collaborations in pursuing opportunities for growth, finding new markets and commercial success.

The partnership will also lead to the development of high-performing leadership in Pakistan’s education system with the governance to support it. This means a strong emphasis on inclusion, including access on campuses for people with disabilities, the role of women in senior leadership positions, quality assurance and standards setting, and ensuring that more young people enjoy access to higher education. The collaborative programme is also aimed at paving the way for the growth of transnational education and a commitment to mutual recognition of qualifications, it said.

Phase-I of Pak-UK Education Gateway, launched in 2018, supported the development of 165 partnerships between institutions in both countries, 2,000 joint research papers and £5 million that was awarded in research grants. Due to the work done in Phase I, the Gateway has already become a cornerstone of international collaboration, driving innovation and research excellence, it added.

“Funded 50:50 by the HEC and British Council—the program will develop closer and more mutually beneficial ties between universities and institutions in the UK and Pakistan,” it noted.