Pakistan Police shines at 35th National Games with 30-medal haul

Police athletes secure one gold, 2 silver and 27 bronze medals with Abdul Saboor wins Wushu Fight gold and Hira Naz clinches gold in Fitness Challenge exhibition

LAHORE: Pakistan Police athletes delivered an impressive overall performance at the 35th National Games 2025, showcasing discipline, skill and competitive spirit across a wide range of sporting events, as they clinched a total of 30 medals and earned widespread appreciation for both their achievements and conduct during the mega event.

Pakistan Police athletes displayed outstanding performance in the 35th National Games 2025, winning a total of 30 medals, including 1 Gold, 2 Silver and 27 Bronze medals.

Punjab Police athlete Abdul Saboor demonstrated exceptional skill, courage and determination in the Wushu Fight competitions and won the Gold Medal, while Pakistan Police’s Hira Naz also secured a Gold Medal by delivering an excellent performance in the Fitness Challenge Exhibition Match.

During the opening ceremony of the National Games, the Pakistan Police contingent also secured first position by exhibiting exemplary discipline and impressive turnout, which was highly appreciated by participants and officials alike.

President All Pakistan Police Sports Board / IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar extended heartfelt congratulations and appreciation to all victorious Pakistan Police athletes on their remarkable achievements in the National Games. IG Punjab also lauded the efforts of Wushu Fight Patron-in-Chief Additional IG Investigation Punjab Shahzada Sultan, the coaches and the entire team.

Sindh IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IG Javed Alam Odho and DIG Pir Muhammad Shah (Director Sports Sindh) highly praised the exemplary turnout and discipline of the Pakistan Police Sports Board contingent. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and DIG Athar Ismail expressed gratitude to Sindh Police for excellent arrangements and exemplary hospitality during the National Games.

Wushu Game Patron-in-Chief Additional IG Investigation Punjab Shahzada Sultan also congratulated the victorious athlete Abdul Saboor and the entire team on their splendid success.

Punjab IG Police Dr Usman Anwar said that the Pakistan Police contingent comprising 550 athletes demonstrated exemplary performance in the 35th National Games held in Karachi. He further said that the historic victories in the National Games are the result of tireless hard work, dedication and unwavering commitment of all patrons, coaches and athletes. IG Punjab added that the entire force takes pride in the athletes who bring honor to the department through outstanding performances in national and international sports events.

DG Pakistan Police Sports Board Additional IG Imran Arshad and Chief Sports Officer DIG Athar Ismail also congratulated all victorious Pakistan Police athletes on their remarkable success. According to the spokesperson of Punjab Police, Pakistan Police athletes also actively participated in Kabaddi, Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Baseball, Bodybuilding, Judo, Karate, Rowing, Shooting, Taekwondo, Tug of War, Wrestling, Weightlifting and other events.