Maneka maintains command as Governors Cup Golf Championship heats up

LAHORE: The second round of the prestigious Millat Tractors Governor’s Cup Golf Championship concluded on Saturday at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course, with overnight leader Farid Maneka continuing to assert his dominance under testing and highly competitive conditions.

Farid Maneka delivered a determined and composed performance despite facing extremely challenging circumstances throughout the day. His resilience and steady play allowed him to retain the top position with an impressive aggregate net score of 136, reinforcing his status as the man to beat as the championship heads into its decisive phase.

Adding an intriguing family dimension to the contest, Farid’s younger brother Muhamin Maneka sits close behind in second position with an aggregate net score of 140, trailing the leader by four shots. While the sibling rivalry adds drama to the event, the competitive nature of championship golf leaves no room for sentiment, with consistency and composure proving decisive.

The leaderboard remains tightly packed with several prominent contenders still firmly in the hunt. Aahyan Mumtaz, one of the tournament’s standout performers, is also placed at 140, four shots off the lead. He is followed by Zayd Omer at 142, while seasoned zero-handicap golfer Qasim Ali Khan and Behram Khan are tied at 143, keeping the contest wide open ahead of the final round.

With multiple top-class golfers within striking distance, the championship promises a thrilling finish as the battle for the coveted Governor’s Cup intensifies.

The concluding ceremony of the tournament will be graced by Sikandar Mustafa Khan, Head of Millat Tractors, as the Chief Guest. He will be accompanied by Ahsan Imran, Chief Operating Officer of Millat Tractors. Other distinguished attendees will include Imran Ayub, In-charge of Horticulture, Khawaja Pervaiz, Director Media, along with golfers, officials, and their families.